Acrisure Series kicks off today with five college basketball games

What organizers bill as the nation's largest collection of college basketball multiple-team events begins today at Acrisure Arena with five games.

Of the 21 teams participating in the Acrisure Series, 10 qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. Seven former Pac-12 squads are making the journey to the desert, including both the men's and women's teams from USC.

California will face Michigan State at 11 a.m. in a matchup of 6-0 teams and Vanderbilt (6-0) will meet Arizona (6-1) at 1:30 p.m. in Acrisure Holiday Invitational women's games.

Those clashes will be followed by men's games between Stanford (6-0) and Grand Canyon (3-2) at 4 p.m., California Baptist (4-2) and SMU (4-2) at 6:30 p.m., and Fresno State (3-2) and Washington State (5-1) at 9 p.m.

All five games will be broadcast by TruTV and streamed by Max.

Wednesday's five games include USC's sixth-ranked women's team facing Seton Hall at 4 p.m. and additional matchups to be determined based on Tuesday's results.

The 19-game Acrisure Series will conclude Friday.

