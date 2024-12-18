Andrew Poturalski’s three-point night leads Barracuda to 5-2 win over Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds wasted no time to start the scoring. Logan Morrison scored only 34 seconds off the left circle in the opening period.

In the same period, the Barracuda answered with a goal of their own from former Firebird Andrew Poturalski.

San Jose started to roll on offense. The Barracuda scored two goals from Lucas Carlsson and Danil Gushchin for the 3-1 lead. CV wouldn't go out without a fight as John Hayden tallied his sixth goal of the year to put the Birds within one.

hayds takes us to 2



In the third period, San Jose put the Firebirds out of reach. Collin Graf found the back of the net on the power play, and Ethan Cardwell scored an empty netter.

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 16 saves.

Firebirds improve to 13-9-1-3. Coachella Valley will continue its homestand and play the Ontario Reign on December 20th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

