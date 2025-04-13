Firebirds fall to Gulls 4-3 in overtime in third to last game of the regular season

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the San Diego Gulls 4-3 in overtime on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds wasted no time in the opening period and got out to a 2-0 lead by Ben Meyers and Jagger Firkus.

firebirds strike first!! 1-0 us 😊 pic.twitter.com/lUozVkXHnT — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 14, 2025

we love when the firkus circus comes to town



2-0 us pic.twitter.com/gVr1WyXZ3f — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 14, 2025

In the second, the Gulls responded with two unanswered goals by Jan Mysak and Yegor Sidorov.

The birds opened up the scoring in the final frame of play by Oscar Fisker Molgaard, which would be his first goal of his AHL career.

HIS FIRST IN THE AHL!!!



WE TAKE BACK THE LEAD!! 3-2 pic.twitter.com/Pwn1lvjBQM — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 14, 2025

First AHL goal for Oscar Mølgaard is in the books🔥 #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/wqdGPOG0WA — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 14, 2025

The Gulls fought until the end, as Roland McKeown scored the game-tying goal with only eight seconds remaining.

In overtime, Nico Myatovic scored the game-winning goal less than three minutes into the extra period.

Victor Ostman started in net for CV and had 30 saves.

Firebirds drop to 37-24-4-5. The Firebirds will remain at home and will play the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, April 18th. Puck drop is at 6 PM.

