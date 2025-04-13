Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Firebirds fall to Gulls 4-3 in overtime in third to last game of the regular season

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the San Diego Gulls 4-3 in overtime on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds wasted no time in the opening period and got out to a 2-0 lead by Ben Meyers and Jagger Firkus.

In the second, the Gulls responded with two unanswered goals by Jan Mysak and Yegor Sidorov.

The birds opened up the scoring in the final frame of play by Oscar Fisker Molgaard, which would be his first goal of his AHL career.

The Gulls fought until the end, as Roland McKeown scored the game-tying goal with only eight seconds remaining.

In overtime, Nico Myatovic scored the game-winning goal less than three minutes into the extra period.

Victor Ostman started in net for CV and had 30 saves.

Firebirds drop to 37-24-4-5. The Firebirds will remain at home and will play the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, April 18th. Puck drop is at 6 PM.

