Palm Desert High School hires Ricky Gingras as the new head baseball coach

Published 5:11 PM

Palm Desert High School hired Ricky Gingras as the next baseball head coach, which is pending board approval.

Gingras played for the Aztecs from 2005-2007 and wants to continue the Aztec legacy.

"Palm Desert Baseball's been very successful throughout the years, and it's really just continuing to do the things that kept them successful for that long," Gingras said. "You know, it's just hard work, discipline, making sure the guys are coming out a 100% effort and so am I, and so our coaches and so, you know, just continuing to do things that worked in the past and keep keep building on it."

Kenji Ito

