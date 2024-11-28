8 men’s college basketball teams in action on Thanksgiving edition of Acrisure Series

The Acrisure Series continues Thursday with eight men's college basketball teams taking the floor, including USC.

It all kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with TCU taking on Santa Clara. That's followed up by Washington vs Colorado State at 3:30 p.m. USC takes on the undefeated Saint Mary's at 6:00 p.m. The night ends with New Mexico against Arizona State.

THURSDAY 11.28.24: Acrisure Invitational

1:00 PM TCU vs Santa Clara (M)

3:30 PM Washington vs Colorado State (M)

THURSDAY 11.28.24: Acrisure Classic

6:00 PM USC vs Saint Mary’s (M)

8:30 PM New Mexico vs Arizona State (M)

The Acrisure Series wraps up on Friday with the two Championship games, two Third-Place games, and a special women's college basketball matchup between USC and Saint Louis.

You can still get tickets at acrisurearena.com/series/. You can get a special 20% discount offer for individual tickets. One ticket is good for all games on the date of purchase.

On Wednesday, the women's college basketball games wrapped up in the Acrisure Series, headlined by a great game from Juju Watkins leading USC to a win.

College basketball star Juju Watkins and @USCWBB head coach Lindsay Gottlieb following the Lady Trojans' win in the @AcrisureSeries. @KESQ @AcrisureArena pic.twitter.com/m0y8plYXZ5 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) November 28, 2024

Check out our coverage of the first two days of the Acrisure Series.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the Acrisure Series.