Firebirds help pledge $10,000 donation to Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced on Friday that the organization, along with One Valley Foundation, are pledging a $10,000 donation to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

The announcement includes, "This money will equip the LAFD member with Emergency Fire Shelters, Hydration Backpacks, and Wildland Brush Tools."

The organization encourages fans to also donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation or Pasadena Humane, saying, "Our hearts are with the Los Angeles community and the courageous First Responders."

