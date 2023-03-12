Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 4:13 PM
Published 4:07 PM

Community asked to help locate missing man, last seen in Palm Springs

PSPD

The Palm Springs Police Department asked the community to help locate a missing 'at-risk' person.

Melvin Rucker, 68, was reportedly last seen Saturday around 2:30 a.m. He was in the area of N. Indian and Sunrise Park Way.

Investigators said he suffered from dementia and was not from the area.

He was described a 5'9'', 180 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plaid hat, gray or black sweater, and black Nike shoes.

Community members were asked to call 911 or (760) 327-1441.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.


Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Kristen Outlaw

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content