Community asked to help locate missing man, last seen in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department asked the community to help locate a missing 'at-risk' person.

Melvin Rucker, 68, was reportedly last seen Saturday around 2:30 a.m. He was in the area of N. Indian and Sunrise Park Way.

Investigators said he suffered from dementia and was not from the area.

He was described a 5'9'', 180 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plaid hat, gray or black sweater, and black Nike shoes.

Community members were asked to call 911 or (760) 327-1441.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.



