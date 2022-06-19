Gradually getting warmer

Sunday remains dry and mild, with below-normal temperatures across the region. Water vapor imagery supports dry conditions over the next few days with dewpoints between 10-30° during the warmest hours of the day.

Monsoonal moisture looks to make an arrival for the desert southwest by Wednesday, bringing potentially muggy conditions and slight chances for thunderstorms. As high pressure builds over the region, temperatures rise. Gulf moisture wraps around the system in a clockwise flow, bringing humidity into our area. Warm temperatures and increased moisture can bolster chances for high clouds and possible storms.

The earliest chances for muggy conditions and possible thunderstorms would be on Wednesday. Drier conditions are expected by the weekend, but warmer temperatures near 110° return by the end of the week.