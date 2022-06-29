Drier conditions and increasing winds

High pressure is moving east today, which means humidity should be far less noticeable in the Coachella Valley. Dew points in the 30s and 40s are anticipated for today, so evaporative and swamp coolers should be far more effective.

Incoming low pressure will cause an overall increase in winds, especially for areas that typically see our strongest area gusts. Around dinnertime, we can expect peak gusts between 25-35 mph, with stronger winds possible from Whitewater into Thousand Palms.

Winds carry in much cooler air over the next several days, allowing for significantly cooler temperatures through the start of the upcoming week. Fourth of July temperatures are likely to remain 5-10° below average.