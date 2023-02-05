Gusty and dusty Sunday

Upper level winds continue to stir up sand and dust in the atmosphere this Sunday. While the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that will remain in place until midnight, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued a Windblown Dust Advisory. Those who may be sensitive to additional particle pollutants should reduce time outside and keep windows closed.

The strongest winds are expected later this evening. Here's a look at potential conditions around 10 p.m.

The trough of low pressure that brought us this increased onshore flow will continue to pass, and a ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the region for much of this week. That may lead to occasional Santa Ana winds and eventually, warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week. Monday conditions will remain mild with weaker winds and upper 60s and low 70s for valley daytime highs.