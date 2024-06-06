Weather Insider: Summers are getting hotter across the nation

Across the nation, summers have been getting increasingly warmer since the 1970s. On average, across all 230 locations analyzed, summers are now 2.5°F warmer than in the 70s. Some of the greatest warming has occurred in parts of the Northwest, Southwest, and South.

Back here at home, summers are now approximately 3°F warmer. This is above the average for the nation

It's not just the fact that temperatures are warmer. There are also many more days with unusually warm conditions. More than half of the cities analyzed now see at least two weeks more of these unusually warm days. Here in the desert, we now experience 23 more of these days.