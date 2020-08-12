More heat and humidity moving in

7-Day Forecast

The ridge of high pressure continues to build to the west, providing more warmth for the desert southwest. An average high for the date is 107° and as of 3:15 p.m., Palm Springs was up to 112°.

Temperatures will only continue to rise through the remainder of the week. Additionally, more humidity is expected as moisture from Tropical Storm Elida continues its northward track. This will bring humidity and more clouds overhead. Chance for sprinkles in the mountains.

The Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at noon on Friday and remains in place through 9:00 p.m. Monday. The Coachella Valley is expecting temperatures up near 118° through the weekend while the High Desert could experience temperatures up to 112°.