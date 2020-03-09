Tracking showers moving into the region beginning tonight

Weather

Satellite and radar is already showers shower development in the Los Angeles region as of 10 a.m. this morning. We will continue to track an area of low pressure moving in through tomorrow that will bring showers to the Coachella Valley.

Showers will be most widespread for Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening. There are still some discrepancies with the track of the tropical moisture being pulled into the region. Rainfall amounts will very depending on how much moisture can be pulled in from the south before the area of low pressure moves too far east.

As of now, rainfall amounts look to be up to one inch through Wednesday. Rain chances will continue through Friday morning with wrap around moisture being possible around this area of low pressure. Heaviest day for rainfall continues to be Tuesday. There will also be the possibility of a few thunderstorms Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will be heavier in areas with thunderstorms.

Temperatures will continue to stay below average, warming up through the week. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week.