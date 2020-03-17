More snow on the way

Weather

An average high for today's date is 79° in Palm Springs; instead, 70° is what was recorded this afternoon. The reason for it? A cold front moved across Southern California yesterday.

More winter weather on the way for local mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains beginning at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday for elevations above 4,000'.

Below-normal temperatures stick with the desert through the week as low pressure hangs around the west coast. Spotty showers are possible the next two days but accumulation for the low desert will be minimal.