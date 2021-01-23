Tracking multiple storm systems

Weather

Scattered showers were felt across the Coachella Valley today with temperatures much cooler than normal.

Rain chances continue through the overnight hours, but will clear up by Sunday morning.

Another storm system joins us Sunday night through Monday night, bringing the chance for more rain in the valley. This second system will also bring snow to lower elevations, potentially down to 2,000 ft.

A third storm system is expected to move in from Wednesday and stick around through Saturday.

Temperatures will be below average all week long in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows some nights dropping into the 30s.