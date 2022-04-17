Windy pattern for week ahead

After such a gusty and dusty Saturday, winds have settled temporarily. Temperatures are headed toward the 90s on Sunday and Monday, with occasionally breezy conditions. Winds will increase through the middle of the week, but even stronger winds are expected by the end of the week. Here's a preview of how Tuesday evening could shape up.

A series of weak shortwaves will bring a windy pattern to the workweek, but a more significant trough of low pressure arrives on Thursday. This will increase winds and carry cooler air into Southern California. Chances for precipitation regionally will increase, but it's too soon to say what impact that could have on the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will fall to the mid-80s by the middle of the week in response to incoming shortwaves. We'll end the workweek in the mid-70s, but warmer conditions are expected by the end of next weekend.