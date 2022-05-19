Skip to Content
Gusty winds return today with cooler conditions this weekend

Mild conditions to start the day will give way to low triple digits again this afternoon.

The Northern tear of the Jet Stream will ag into California and Nevada, causing some gusty winds across the region.

Counties to our North, including LA, Kern and Inyo will be under Wind Advisories through tomorrow afternoon and evening.

We are not yet under any Wind Advisories but winds will still be gusty through the Pass and Valley.

Winds ease into the weekend, and highs drop back toward normal conditions for a few days before heating up again next week.

