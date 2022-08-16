Skip to Content
Modestly drier today, mountain storms still possible

The dew points and relative humidity are down a bit from yesterday morning, but not by a lot.

The threat of mountain and high desert storms similar to those of yesterday is still with us this afternoon.

Dew points will hover in the lower and middle 50s today, so it won't feel quite as humid, particularly in the West Valley.

A Heat Advisory is still in effect or the Inland Empire through tomorrow evening at 8 p.m.

Highs will be close to 110 for the next few days, then a higher chance of storms arrives Friday, with slightly cooler temperatures.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans

