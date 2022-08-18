Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 8:15 AM

More humidity and thunderstorms as we move toward the weekend

The chance of thunderstorms is increasing as we move into the weekend, with higher humidity in the region. That atmospheric moisture is only expected to increase over the next 48 hours.

An area of low pressure is pushing that monsoonal moisture closer to the Valley.

On Friday, we'll see a significant surge in that monsoonal flow into the Valley.

The chance of storms increases tomorrow, but there remains a chance of storms in areas surrounding the Valley later this afternoon.

Highs today are likely to again reach 110 or very close to that.

As the humidity increases, high temps will steadily drop. It will remain very humid through the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content