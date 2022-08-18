More humidity and thunderstorms as we move toward the weekend

The chance of thunderstorms is increasing as we move into the weekend, with higher humidity in the region. That atmospheric moisture is only expected to increase over the next 48 hours.

An area of low pressure is pushing that monsoonal moisture closer to the Valley.

On Friday, we'll see a significant surge in that monsoonal flow into the Valley.

The chance of storms increases tomorrow, but there remains a chance of storms in areas surrounding the Valley later this afternoon.

Highs today are likely to again reach 110 or very close to that.

As the humidity increases, high temps will steadily drop. It will remain very humid through the weekend.