today at 8:31 AM
Published 8:15 AM

Clearing but below average temps remain

A weak low pressure system moved from California into Nevada, taking with it the clouds we've experience over the last few days.

Behind that system, cooler air wrapping around that low will keep our daytime highs well below our seasonal average of 70 today and for the rest of the week.

Another frontal zone appears on the horizon, moving into the region by Sunday and bringing a chance of showers by Sunday.

Into early next week, highs will be even cooler than this week, with winter-like daytime highs!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

