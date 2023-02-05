Windy and dusty conditions for Sunday

Onshore winds will strengthen this morning around 10 a.m. Peak gusts are expected late this afternoon through tonight. Here is a look at forecasted wind speeds by 10 p.m.:

Westerly winds could strengthen between 25-35 mph with peak wind speeds near wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass where gusts could reach up to 55 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory starting at 10 a.m. until 12 a.m. due to the potential of these stronger wind gusts. South Coast AQMD has also called an Air Quality Alert due to elevated particulate matter from windblown dust.

Winds will shift to a weaker Santa Ana flow by the start of the work week as high pressure builds. This high pressure system will lead to a steady temperature climb into the mid-70s by the middle of the week.

