Warming through the week

High pressure is gradually building into the region bringing offshore winds and some warmer temps as well.

Warmer conditions will prevail from Thursday into the weekend, with highs in the upper 90s and perhaps a few triple digit readings.

Today, by comparison, will be relatively mild with temperatures climbing to 90. This is six degrees below our seasonal norm.

Looking ahead, we approach near 100 by Saturday, and hovering in the upper 90s into early next week, with modest offshore winds.