Warming through the week

By
today at 7:14 AM
Published 5:47 AM

High pressure is gradually building into the region bringing offshore winds and some warmer temps as well.

Warmer conditions will prevail from Thursday into the weekend, with highs in the upper 90s and perhaps a few triple digit readings.

Today, by comparison, will be relatively mild with temperatures climbing to 90. This is six degrees below our seasonal norm.

Looking ahead, we approach near 100 by Saturday, and hovering in the upper 90s into early next week, with modest offshore winds.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm.

