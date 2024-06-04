Excessive heat warning arrives tomorrow

The Valley, and much of the Desert Southwest will be under an Excessive Heat Warning starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. lasting until 9 p.m. Friday evening. Expect a prolonged period of highs near or above 110 degrees.

This is part of a widespread heatwave to kick of the summer season of higher temperatures.

A persistent ridge of high pressure will linger over much of the Western U.S. into the weekend, but the most intense heat will come Wednesday through Friday with modest relief arriving by Saturday.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for that same period due to the potential for heat-related illness and injury.

Highs today will only be slight above average before the heatwave arrives tomorrow.

Do your best to minimize exposure to blazing heat and be sure to stay hydrated.

Highs decline slightly by Saturday, with easing heat into early next week.