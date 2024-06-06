First Alert Weather Alert: Excessive Heat through Friday

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. tomorrow, so heat protocols are firmly in place!

We continue to remind people to take precautions to keep yourself and your family safe during this heatwave.

Highs this afternoon will again approach 110 (yesterday we topped out at 107). If your planning on attending VillageFest or other outdoor activities, please note how warm it will be even into the evening hours.

There is a hint of humidity along with the heat, as high pressure drags in some coastal moisture, so our dewpoints will remain elevated today, making evaporative coolers less efficient.

As soon as tomorrow, temps will start to come down, but the Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until Friday evening.