Excessive heat to start the weekend; triple-digit heat lingering in the days ahead

We're still feeling excessive heat as we start the weekend! This comes after three days of record heat in Palm Springs; we broke the previous record yesterday of 111° with a high temperature of 113°!

The Coachella Valley remains under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00 p.m. tonight. We can expect temperatures today to be 10° to 15° above our average. The High Desert will remain under their Excessive Heat Warning until October 1st, with highs forecasted above 104°.

Dew points remain fairly dry across the desert – good news if you're using your swamp coolers to beat this heat.

Unfortunately, the Coachella Valley isn't seeing any relief on the horizon. While the current Excessive Heat Warning expires tonight, triple-digit heat will remain into next week. Tuesday looks to break into the 110s once again. Our average temperature has fallen into the upper 90s, so the desert is feeling quite toasty for the second week of fall!

