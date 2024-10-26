Consistent warmth this weekend with drastic changes on the horizon

Conditions on Saturday have stayed consistent with what we've felt here in the Coachella Valley over the past couple of days: warm, dry, and calm.

Sunday's forecast looks to be a couple of degrees cooler compared to Saturday, but across the desert floor, those temperatures remain above normal.

Winds tonight are expected to remain calm, but this is something to keep an eye on as we progress through the weekend and into Monday. Winds are set to strengthen Sunday evening and are expected to peak Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

As a result, a First Alert Weather Alert will go into effect on Monday and Tuesday for gusty winds. The National Weather Service will issue a Wind Advisory starting Monday morning, with wind gusts expected to be near 40-45 mph. Your First Alert Weather Alert team will monitor air quality, visibility, and road closures during this period – stay tuned!

These winds will drastically change conditions in the Coachella Valley, with high temperatures falling nearly 20° between Sunday and Tuesday. Temperatures should remain below average for the remainder of the week following the wind event.