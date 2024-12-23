Mild temps to kick-off week, Change arrives Christmas Eve with cooler temps and slight chance of showers

Good morning Coachella Valley and the rest of southern California! No major issues as you wake up in the desert this morning. Our temperatures are mild this morning and wind speeds are light variable. High temperatures will once be warm today, with an anticipated high in the lower 80s. We won't set any records today, in terms of high temperatures, but you'll notice we'll be on the warmer side of things through the day.

Changes arrive by Tuesday, as a quick moving system of low pressure helps usher in cooler conditions a chance of showers.

We have a Wind Advisory that will go into effect Tuesday from 4pm to midnight for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. Expect sustained wind speeds between 25mph to 35mph with gusts up to 60mph.

We are not expecting much in terms of precipitation with this system. Any spotty shower activity will result in less than a tenth an inch near the coast, and up to a quarter inch near the mountain slopes.

We clear by Christmas Day, allowing for what should be a beautiful way to round out the week. Cooler conditions set in with temps in the mid-70s. Be sure to stay tuned to News Channel 3 for all the latest changes in your forecast heading to Christmas Day and the week ahead.