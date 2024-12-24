Christmas Eve in Coachella Valley: Gusty West Winds and Cooler Temps Ahead

Merry Christmas Eve, Coachella Valley! No issues as you're heading out this morning, but we are tracking some changes as we head into the afternoon. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the Coachella Valley at 4pm this afternoon through midnight. Expect sustained winds between 20-30mph and localized gusts as strong as 50mph. If you have any Christmas decorations outside that tend to get blown over easily, you may want to bring them inside or secure them.

Some of the effects of this quick-moving low-pressure system will be showers in the coastal areas, but we should stay dry here in the valley.

Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, with highs landing in the mid-70s.

With this quick-moving system, the breezy and windy conditions will stick with us for the first part of Christmas Day; by the afternoon, things should taper off.

Expect Christmas Day in the Coachella Valley to be mostly sunny, with accommodating high temperatures landing in the mid-70s.