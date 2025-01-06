Winds Increasing this Evening Ahead of Weather Alert for Strong Santa Ana’s the Next Two Days

Strong north to northeasterly winds will begin to pick up today and strengthen early this week. Cooler temperatures are also expected Tuesday and Wednesday with the big story being gusty N-NE Santa Ana winds ahead the next few days as a cold low-pressure system moves through the region.

Temperatures start dropping tomorrow, but fire weather conditions are on the rise Tuesday, with even more concern for widespread critical fire weather conditions Wednesday.

The Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening for gusty Santa Ana winds and increasing fire danger, with the potential for blowing sand and dust reducing visibility.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning in effect for most of Southern California from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. We’ll see NE winds gusting 30-40mph, with stronger gusts 50mph+ possible in areas like the San Gorgonio Pass, Banning, Desert Hot Springs, Idyllwild, and 29 Palms.

We’ll see very dry conditions during this wind event (hence the concern for fire danger) with humidity levels dropping to single digits.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures begin gradually climbing again and winds weaken as high pressure builds over the area, leading to warmer, mild and more stable weather for the end of the week.