Springing into Warmer Weather Across the Coachella Valley

Happy first day of Spring!

We kick Spring off with a return to more seasonable temperatures after about a week and a half (with the exception of St. Patrick’s Day) cooler than normal weather.

Looking very pleasant into the afternoon and evening hours tonight in the low 80s. Dinner outside on the patio weather for sure!

We’re looking at an extended quiet and dry pattern through the rest of the week as we remain sandwiched between a low to the north and high pressure to the south. That low pushing into the PNW and NorCal will have little impact on us—but we could see some light winds and a few high clouds over the high desert.

Tomorrow looks even warmer.

The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix kicks off this Friday, March 21st through Sunday, the 23rd. With a series of practices and qualifications before the official race come Sunday. Bring the SPF if you’re headed to the track, we’re looking at sunshine and upper 80s through the entire series.

High pressure moves over the area Sunday bringing a more noticeable jump in temperatures through early next week. We’ll see highs 10-15 degrees above average during this time.

Normal temps are typically in the low 80s this time of the year so we’re starting Spring by really cranking it up a notch.

We could see some subtle cooling by Thursday with a trough off the coast, but the timing will really depend on the placement of that high pressure ridge that sets up shop over the Southwest for a couple days.