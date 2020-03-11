More rain is on the way this week and next week

7-Day Forecast

Significant rainfall over the last three days. Palm Springs has seen 1.28".

In fact, on March 10th we even broke a few records of rainfall. Palm Springs broke the record of 0.25" from 1986 by getting 1.09". San Jacinto received 0.97", breaking the record of 0.25" from 1986 as well. Thermal even broke a rainfall record by reaching 0.59", from the old record of 0.35" from 1980. Indio broke a record lowest maximum temperature by reaching 64° and replacing the record of 64° from 1912.

We continue to track a slow moving area of low pressure that will inch closer to the west coast before moving farther east today through Friday. This area of low pressure provides significant instability along with moisture moving in from the south. This low will wrap around moisture bringing more chances for showers Thursday, along with thunderstorm chances Thursday. Rain chances continue Friday.

Areas that see thunderstorms will see heavier rainfall. As of now, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas of the high desert, where thunderstorm chances will be more likely. Flash flooding could occur Thursday morning through Friday morning flooding washes, creeks, and other low elevation locations.

This weekend looks to remain dry. Then Sunday night through Tuesday we are tracking more changes for showers moving into the Coachella Valley. Snow levels will drop Monday near 4,000 ft. by Tuesday snow levels could drop between 2,500 - 3,500 ft.

For the weekend, temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Expect temperatures to remain below average for the next week ahead. The average for Palm Springs is 78°. By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s for highs.