Below normal temperatures continue with rain on the way

7-Day Forecast

An area of low pressure continues to keep temperatures below normal. Yesterday in Palm Springs, the high temperature reached 73°. A perfectly comfortable day in the desert. Much of the same is expected today with temperatures remaining in the lower 70's. The normal this time of year is in the upper 70's, near 79°.

If you are heading west for your Sunday, there will be light showers in the Los Angeles areas as well as some other coastal communities. The desert through, is expecting a mostly sunny day.

Rain chances will move in as early as Monday night. The biggest chance for our region to see widespread showers will be Wednesday.

Wednesday will also be the coolest day of the week with some areas seeing temperatures between 10°-20° below the seasonal normal. The region will see mostly dry conditions and partly cloudy skies Friday before another area of low pressure brings more rain chances Saturday afternoon through the rest of the weekend.

The lower 70s stick around through Monday with temperatures diving into the 60s Tuesday with rain on the way.