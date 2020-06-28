Gusty winds and cooler temperatures to end the weekend

7-Day Forecast

The Coachella Valley gets a slight break from the heat through Tuesday with temperatures below triple digits.

A trough of low pressure is deepening across the Pacific Northwest. This trough will be filtering in cooler air from the north, bringing temperatures down below average and below triple digits. This trough will also bring gusty westerly winds to the region.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday and lasts through 8 a.m. Monday. Winds will be 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible, especially for more wind prone locations. Any unsecured objects could be blown away with visibility reduced with blowing sand and dust. Areas in the high desert will see a Red Flag Warning for today, beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting through 11 p.m. Gusty winds and low humidity will contribute to fire danger. If a fire develops it will spread rapidly under these conditions.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for the next few days. The coolest day will be Monday. Tuesday through the weekend will see a warming trend as another ridge of high pressure builds.