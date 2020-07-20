Tracking temperatures dropping below average

7-Day Forecast

The last time we have had temperatures below average was the beginning of the month. The average for this time of July is 108°. The weekend was a warm one but we are tracking cooler than average temperatures by the middle of the week.

There is a ridge of high pressure to the east and it is pulling in moisture for the east. The desert will still remain dry. A trough of low pressure will move in through Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures along with gusty winds for the afternoon and evening hours through Wednesday.

Winds this evening will remain breezy. Gusts on the valley floor reaching into the 30s.

There is still time every evening from now through July 23rd to look up to the northwest sky after sunset to catch a glimpse of comet Neowise. Sunset tonight is at 7:57 p.m. If you look to the northwest horizon about an hour after sunset you will spot this comet. The closest approach date of the comet is July 22nd where if will be 64 million miles away. This comet will not be able to be seen again in your lifetime. It only comes around every 6,800 years. It is traveling at a speed of 40 miles/second. Each night the comet is rising higher in the northwest horizon.

Here are some viewing tips: