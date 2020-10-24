Cooler temperatures for the weekend with gusty winds into the week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs on Friday reached a high temperature of 91°. The weekend will be cooler with more cloud cover overhead.

A weak trough of low pressure to the west will be pulled inland ahead of a colder and deeper trough dropping south over the Great Basin. This weak trough will produce some gusty westerly winds over the area through the weekend, along with light precipitation being possible over and west of the mountains.

By Sunday night and Monday the winds will shift quickly. Winds will be northeasterly, creating drier air. This Santa Ana event will create elevated fire weather conditions.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be 30-45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. Relative humidity will also drop between 5%-10%.

Temperatures will be significantly cooler Monday compared to the rest of this month where we have been tracking above average temperatures. By later in the week, the trough pushes east and a ridge of high pressure expands to warm-up temperatures into the lower 90s.