A mild Sunday with Santa Ana winds returning Monday

7-Day Forecast

The high temperature in Palm Springs Saturday reached 73°. A comfortable day for the Coachella Valley, though above average. The average high temperature for today is 68° and we will continue to remain above average.

We are tracking a trough of low pressure currently over the Pacific Northwest that will track south into Southern California Sunday night into Monday. This will increase northeasterly winds. With Santa Ana winds increasing, humidity remaining low, and temperatures above seasonal, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas in Southern California.

This warning begins at 4 a.m. Monday and goes through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Northeasterly winds 20-30 mph with gusts reaching 40-50 mph. Isolated gusts will reach closer to 60 mph. Humidity will be low between 10-20%. According to the Santa Ana wildfire threat index, this is expected to be a moderate Santa Ana wind event. Meaning, Upon ignition, fires will grow rapidly and will be difficult to control.

Temperatures continue to warm through the beginning part of the week with some cooling expected toward the end of the week. Temperatures will remain above average.

Now through December 17th, if you look up into the night sky you could catch the Geminids meteor shower. This shower builds up to it's peak on the 13/14th. The best time to view will be around 2 a.m. each night in a dark sky. On a dark night near the peak you can often catch 50 meteors per hour! Sunday night into Monday, skies will be partly cloudy. This will create fair viewing for the meteors.