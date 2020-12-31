A seasonal end to 2020 with a seasonal beginning to 2021

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 72° on Wednesday. This was our last above average day in the 70s for the year of 2020. For today, temperatures will be closer to seasonal average.

Twenty four days have been above average for the month of December. Five days have been below average with just one day reaching average. Today, temperatures will be cooler because of a trough of low pressure pushing southeast. This will bring temperatures closer to seasonal.

Temperatures will remain seasonal even through the weekend. Average for this time of year is 67°.

Thursday night and Friday morning specifically there will be gusty north winds. By noon Thursday, some areas in the mountains and high desert will already be feeling those gusty winds. The Valley floor is keeping winds breezy with gusts in the teens.

Expect overnight low temperatures to remain in the lower to mid 40s.