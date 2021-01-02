Skip to Content
7-Day Forecast
By
Published 4:42 am

Dry and seasonal for the first weekend of 2021

We are keeping conditions dry and seasonal for the start of 2021. Here's a quick overview of temperatures as we ended the month of December.

25 days of above average temperatures, 5 days of below average temperatures, and only 1 day reaching seasonal. The month of December ended 3.4° above average. The month also recorded 0.21" of rainfall.

The first weekend of 2021 will start off dry and seasonal. The average high temperature this time of year is 67° and we will hover near that Saturday and slightly above that Sunday. Gusty winds are expected to return by Monday afternoon and evening for the desert and mountain areas.

Temperatures next week are expected to be in the 70s.

First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Taban Sharifi

Taban Sharifi is a Meteorologist and Reporter with KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News & Weather Leader. Learn more about Taban here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content