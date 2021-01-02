Dry and seasonal for the first weekend of 2021

7-Day Forecast

We are keeping conditions dry and seasonal for the start of 2021. Here's a quick overview of temperatures as we ended the month of December.

25 days of above average temperatures, 5 days of below average temperatures, and only 1 day reaching seasonal. The month of December ended 3.4° above average. The month also recorded 0.21" of rainfall.

The first weekend of 2021 will start off dry and seasonal. The average high temperature this time of year is 67° and we will hover near that Saturday and slightly above that Sunday. Gusty winds are expected to return by Monday afternoon and evening for the desert and mountain areas.

Temperatures next week are expected to be in the 70s.