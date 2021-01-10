Warming up through the week ahead

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 75° on Saturday. The average high temperature for this time of year is 68°.

Sunday, will be a few degrees cooler, though still above the average. Santa Ana winds will weaken by the end of the morning.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for San Bernardino mountains and Santa Ana mountains through 10 a.m. today. Los Angeles county will expire the advisory by 3 p.m.

Through Tuesday we are still tracking beach hazards for San Diego, Orange, and Los Angeles counties. A High Surf Advisory remains for local surf up to 10 ft. There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for minor flooding of low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks beginning at 3 a.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Monday. Be cautious heading to the beaches with dangerous swimming and high rip current risks.

Temperatures will subtly warm through the beginning of the week with a greater warm up by the middle to end of the week as a ridge of high pressure expands over the state. Temperatures will be in the 80s beginning Thursday.