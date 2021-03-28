More warming on the way Sunday and Monday

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 84° on Saturday. The average this time of year is 81°.

A ridge of high pressure and weak offshore wind will continue to contribute to warming temperatures Sunday and Monday. Sunday highs are expected to reach in the upper 80s with the lower 90s moving in by Monday.

A trough of low pressure will begin to dip south Monday, increasing winds late Monday afternoon through Tuesday. The valley floor is looking at winds gusting in the 30s with some stronger winds through the pass communities. This trough will cool temperatures back into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. No precipitation is expected with this incoming system.

It's feeling like summertime. The last time Palm Springs saw temperatures reach 90° was on January 16, 2021.

