Moisture limits heat for now, potential for record-breaking highs remains next week

Daytime highs did not reach record-breaking heights yesterday as dew points remained in the 50s and 60s. The recorded high for Palm Springs was 114° yesterday, nearly 5° below the expected high of 120°!

Moisture is expected to keep highs at bay for Sunday as well. However, the potential for record-breaking heat remains early next week as moisture begins to clear out. Temperatures could reach as high as 122° through the middle of next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect for the Coachella Valley through 9PM Wednesday as highs soar above the seasonal average (108°) and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

A subtle cooling trend is possible late next week as another push of monsoonal moisture moves in. Still, highs are expected to stay well above average.