Hot start to the work week, gradual cooling later this week

Lingering moisture is expected to keep daytime highs a few degrees shy of record-breaking territory today.

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place through 9 PM Thursday as highs stay 5°-10° above the seasonal average (108°).

An Air Quality Watch has been issued for windblown dust due to stronger evening winds. This alert will remain in place through 8 AM Tuesday.

A push of monsoonal moisture is expected later this week. This extra moisture could lead to a slight cool down, namely over the weekend.