Skip to Content
7-Day Forecast

Hot start to the work week, gradual cooling later this week

KESQ
KESQ
KESQ
By
Updated
today at 5:57 AM
Published 5:16 AM

Lingering moisture is expected to keep daytime highs a few degrees shy of record-breaking territory today.

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place through 9 PM Thursday as highs stay 5°-10° above the seasonal average (108°).

An Air Quality Watch has been issued for windblown dust due to stronger evening winds. This alert will remain in place through 8 AM Tuesday.

A push of monsoonal moisture is expected later this week. This extra moisture could lead to a slight cool down, namely over the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: 7-Day Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content