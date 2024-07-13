Excessive heat and a boost of humidity expected this weekend

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until 9PM Sunday as highs could reach a few degrees above the seasonal average (109°).

A boost of moisture will keep daytime highs from skyrocketing while increasing the chance of high elevation storms today.

Daytime heating and today's elevated dewpoints could lead to localized storms in mountain areas and the High Desert. The best chance for storm activity is Saturday afternoon and evening.

The chance for showers will remain on Sunday as moisture lingers. A drying and warming trend is expected by Monday which will slowly lead us back into the one-teens.