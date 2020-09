Weather Alerts

Smoke Advisory continues through this afternoon for the Coachella Valley.

Air Quality remains in the "Moderate" range this morning.

A storm system to our North will bring rain and even snow to the Pacific Northwest. It might provide a modest drop in temperatures here, but not for long.

As we head through the weekend, and into next week, highs return to more "Summer-like" ranges. We will reach up to 110 through the middle of next week.