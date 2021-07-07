More heat with humidity on the way

Weather Alerts

After 115 yesterday, we'll see similar numbers this afternoon. Humidity into Thursday and Friday may shave a few degrees off the highs prior to a very hot weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning is up for the high desert and an Excessive Heat Watch covers the Valley Saturday and Sunday.

Drier air is slowly retreating, but dew points remain fairly dry at the moment, hovering the forties.

By tomorrow afternoon, that will no longer be the case.

With the added humidity, highs may be a few degrees lower, but it won't feel any better out there. By the weekend, we're expecting highs north of 115 degrees.