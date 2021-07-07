Skip to Content
More heat with humidity on the way

After 115 yesterday, we'll see similar numbers this afternoon. Humidity into Thursday and Friday may shave a few degrees off the highs prior to a very hot weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning is up for the high desert and an Excessive Heat Watch covers the Valley Saturday and Sunday.

Drier air is slowly retreating, but dew points remain fairly dry at the moment, hovering the forties.

By tomorrow afternoon, that will no longer be the case.

With the added humidity, highs may be a few degrees lower, but it won't feel any better out there. By the weekend, we're expecting highs north of 115 degrees.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

