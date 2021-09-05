Humidity on the march

Weather Alerts

We hit 113 on Sunday, but highs should drop a bit heading into Labor Day, but we will also see more in the way of humidity. As we move through tomorrow afternoon, those dew points start to creep up.

High Desert and Inland Empire residents will have heat concerns, as temps run well above normal in those areas, prompting an Excessive Heat Warning for the High Desert, and a Heat Advisory for the I.E. We'll still see above average highs, but not excessively so enough to warrant a Warning here in the Valley.

Water vapor imagery continues to show an outbreak of Monsoonal Moisture moving in our direction and it will increase through the week, resulting in a chance for isolated storms by later this week.

High drop nicely into more seasonal ranges, but the humidity will keep it uncomfortable most of the week.