Yesterday the highs were squarely in the mid-80s but today will be warmer.

Warm air lingering along the coast will bring us one of the hottest days so far.

A Heat Advisory covers much of SoCal today, stretching from the pass to the coast.

The record for Palm Springs is 90 today, and 88 a Thermal, so we're likely to tie at least one of those records, if not both before cooling down next week.