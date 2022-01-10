Mild with a few clouds to start the week

Partly cloudy skies expected today and through much of the rest of the weekend, even with a (modest) chance of showers later this week. High pressure will generate some gusty winds, especially to the West of the Valley.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow as a result of the anticipated winds.

Wind gusts through the pass could reach speeds up to 45mph.

Highs through the week will remain close to seasonal norms, today we'll hit the lower 70s.

A trough swings through Thursday giving us a slight chance for some light rain.

We'll clear out a bit into the weekend.

Be sure to download the KESQ First Alert Weather App and never miss out on a forecast!