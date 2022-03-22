Revving up the temps this week

After a high of 87 yesterday, highs will continue to climb through the end of the week. Expect highs near 90 this afternoon.

It may be a bit breezy today, the Inland Empire and local mountains are under a Wind Advisory through early this afternoon and offshore winds blow through the region.

For us, given our proximity to the the wind advisory, expect winds in the 15-20mph range before easing tonight.

Heat continues to build into the region for the rest of the, flirting with triple digits by Friday!

Stay hydrated to beat the early season heat!