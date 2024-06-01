Skip to Content
Weather Insider: The start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Published 6:05 PM

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th of a given year. Experts are predicting another highly active season, with the National Hurricane Center issuing their most aggressive forecast ever!

There are many factors that are taken into account when making a forecast for the season. Two of the most important are sea surface temperatures and if we're in an El Nino or La Nina. Part of what has meteorologists so concerned for this year is the fact that sea surface temperatures are well above average for this point in the season.

